Cleveland burglary suspect arrested by US Marshals

The U.S. Marshals and other local law enforcement agencies arrested a man that was wanted for a string of burglaries throughout Northeast Ohio.

Glen Adkins was taken into custody in Independence Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Adkins, 20, was wanted for numerous break-ins in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn and Slavic Village neighborhoods. Other charges against Adkins include felonious assault.

Councilman Tony Brancatelli and Council President Kevin Kelley offered $1,000 up combined with a $2,500 reward from Crime Stoppers.

The U.S. Marshals are expected to provide additional information during the investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.