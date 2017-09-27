Reagan Tokes Act aims to change criminal justice system after Ohio State student murdered

State lawmakers and the parents of an Ohio State student murdered earlier this year held a press conference at the state capitol on Wednesday morning to unveil the Reagan Tokes Act.

The legislation calls for making several changes to Ohio’s criminal justice system in response to Reagan’s murder.

The life of the 21-year-old college student from Toledo was cut short this past February.

Police say Reagan Tokes was kidnapped, raped and murdered by a man on parole wearing a GPS monitor.

Brian Golsby pleaded not guilty to killing the Ohio State student.

Golsby had just been released from prison three months earlier after serving a six-year sentence for attempted rape and kidnapping.

The bipartisan bills aim to get rid of determinate prison sentences, create a program for violent and dangerous felons being released from prison and reduce the case load burdens for parole officers.

The Reagan Tokes Act also wants to change how GPS technology is used to track convicts once they are released from prison.

In May, Cleveland 19 looked into Cuyahoga County's GPS monitoring program in light of what happened to Reagan Tokes.

We were told the program was intended for low level offenders, but in this investigation, Reporter Sara Goldenberg found many of the names on the list are accused of much more than that.

