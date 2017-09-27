Troopers make drug bust in Ashtabula County

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers make a $13,850 drug bust.

Troopers say on September 21 they pulled over a driver for a lanes violation while traveling on I-90 in Ashtabula County.

After they pulled over the driver, troopers had reason to believe the driver was hiding something and searched him for weapons.

Troopers say the suspect then voluntarily removed a bag containing 69 grams of cocaine. A second bag containing 83 grams of crack was also allegedly found.

The suspect is identified as Chibuzo Moore, 36, of Erie, PA.

Moore is charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine.

He remains locked up in the Ashtabula County Jail.

