Grand Jury to hear Tanisha Anderson case

The attorney for Tanisha Anderson's family confirms special prosecutors will present evidence to a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury starting this week.

Attorney David Malik does not know when the grand jury will release their decision.

Anderson, 37, died while in Cleveland police custody on November 12, 2014.

The grand jury will decide whether Cleveland Police Officers Scott Aldridge and Bryan Myers will face criminal charges.

Officers Aldridge and Myers responded to the home after the family called 911 because Anderson was having a mental episode.

Family members say Anderson was treated very roughly by the officers and that is why she died.

Family members say Officer Aldridge threw her to the sidewalk and Officer Myers handcuffed her and placed her in the patrol car.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has ruled her death a homicide.

