Your Cleveland-area weather forecast paired with beers

It may not be sweater or soup weather just yet this fall, but the latest forecast is calling for some seasonal beers.

Based on the latest forecast here's what beers we think will pair well with the weather.

The Cleveland-area is coming down from six straight days of temperatures at or above 90 degrees and it's going to cool down a bit in the next few days.

Wednesday

High 83°/Low 56°: Increasing clouds and humidity with stray afternoon showers calls for a summer shandy because even though it's fall, it's not time to let go of summer today.

Thursday

High 68°/Low 46°: It'll be mostly cloudy and breezy with a few overnight clouds. That kind of forecast pairs perfectly with Oktoberfest beers, don't you think? Prost!

Friday/weekend

High 67°/Low 53°: It'll be windy with a few showers and storms. Thunderstorms could happen Friday night. This kind of weather pairs well with an Imperial Smoked Porter.

Behind the front is where the most significant temperature change will occur.

The second cold front of the week will move in Friday, providing the focus for some scattered showers. This front will also be bringing us a reinforcing shot of cooler air.

Saturday’s high: 62° (Brr!)

Sunday’s high: 65°

Weekend Outlook:

Outside of the cooler weather, the weekend will be gorgeous and rain-free.

