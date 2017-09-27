Avon High School student gets a perfect ACT score

Congratulations to Avon High School senior Drew Horton!

Horton received a perfect 36 on the ACT.

Nationwide in 2016, only 2,235 of the more than 2.1 million students who took the test, scored a 36.

Horton, who is an Eagle Scout, a member of the Book Club and National Honor Society and a Junior Statesman of America, has a 4.2 GPA.

He plans on studying chemical engineering in college and will apply to the University of Akron, University of Cincinnati and Purdue University.

Drew isn't the only smart one in his family, his sister Cassandra scored a perfect 36 in 2015!

