3 off-the-wall facts about the new Cleveland 19 News morning anchor

Neeha Curtis will be on the morning show Oct. 16 at Cleveland 19 News. (Source: WOIO)

You'll see Curtis on our website and on channel 19 covering news and in commercials the next few weeks before she officially joins the morning show team Oct. 16.

You'll see Curtis on our website and on channel 19 covering news and in commercials the next few weeks before she officially joins the morning show team Oct. 16.

She recently did a story on how the makeup world is now more inclusive with the introduction of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty products. (It airs at 11 p.m. Sept. 27.)

Before you welcome Curtis into your homes every morning, we thought it would be a good idea to get to know her.

Here are three interesting facts about the new morning show anchor:

1. She sang opera/show tunes for 10 years as a kid. "I can sing basically any Disney song you want."

2. She grew up in Auckland, New Zealand and had a Kiwi accent when she came to the United States. "I didn't even know there was a Real Housewives of Auckland!"

3. She said she uses her husband's Old Spice body wash sometimes. " ... if I need to feel a little macho and assemble IKEA furniture."

