Cabela's makes wish come true for hospice patient

A man in hospice told friends and family he wanted to shop at Cabela’s one more time, and Wednesday the store in Avon made the shopping trip an experience of a lifetime.

Albert Janosik, 89, is wheelchair bound and can’t enjoy his favorite past times of hunting and fishing. Cabela's made Janosik an honorary employee, and even promoted him to Manager on Duty.

His daughter said this is truly an experience he will talk about for the rest of his life. Janosik was given a employee outfitter with his name on it.

He also got to take home some sunglasses and some fudge.

