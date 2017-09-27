Ex-boyfriend of murdered woman involved in police chase, standoff

Police say they have a person of interest in the murder of Ashley Williams.

The 27-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in an apartment on Howe Avenue in Cuyahoga Falls around 7 p.m. on Sept. 23. She was last seen alive the previous evening.

Around 11 p.m. on Sept. 22, Akron police spotted Marcus Coker, 35, driving Williams' car recklessly on East Market Street so they tried to pull him over.

Coker is Williams' ex-boyfriend and at the time of the traffic stop, Williams body had not yet been found.

According to Akron police, Coker led them on a chase before hitting a parked car on Arnold Avenue.

Police say he refused to get out of the car and made several movements inside the car.

An officer fired one shot inside the car, grazing Coker in the head and SWAT was called to the scene.

After an hour standoff, Coker was removed from the car.

He is being treated at Akron City Hospital for his head injury.

Coker is currently charged with failure to comply with an order of a police officer and fleeing and alluding.

Coker was also wanted for aggravated burglary, disrupting public service, domestic violence and theft from an incident that happened on Sept. 20 with Williams.

So far, Coker has not been charged with Williams murder.

The officer involved in the shooting is a two-and-a-half year veteran of the Akron Police Department. He is currently on paid administrative leave.

