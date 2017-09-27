Teen caught having sex with wiener dog, again

A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.

A family member of the 17-year-old told Warren police he found the boy naked in bed with PeeWee, their pet wiener dog.

Trumbull County Children Services say the boy told them this wasn't his first time, that he had sex with the dog in July and September.

The teen facing charges of bestiality and animal cruelty.

The teen was charged with sexually assaulting a dog last year police said, before the city’s new bestiality law went into effect.

