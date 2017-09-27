Goddard School toy testers will determine top toys for holidays

The holidays are weeks away, but infants, toddlers and preschoolers at Goddard Schools around the country are working hard to determine what the

top 10 toys of the season will be.

At the Goddard School in Chagrin Falls, the young testers are checking out hot new toys from manufacturers around the country all this week.

This is the 10th year that the Goddard Schools are conducting the toy test.

The toys that are most popular, according to educators at the Goddard School, are toys that encourage a child to use their senses, toys that invite him or her to explore and may encourage interaction with other children.

While at the Goddard School in Chagrin Falls, we observed Benjamin, Katie, Elizabeth and Rocco playing with VTech's Lil' Critters Shake & Wobble Busy

Ball, the Tommy Lamaze Cosimo Concerto, and the Mirari Juballees.

Kim Dimuzio is the owner of the Chagrin Falls Goddard School, and she's been observing the toy testers very closely.

"So far, I think the Jubilee shakers are by far the favorite toy for the infants," said Dimuzio.

The toddlers we observed played with Learning Resources' Snap-n-Learn Number Turtles, BeginAgain U Build it Basics Block Set and My First Safari Animals.

"What I thought the kids liked the most in the toddler room is, by far, these build it begin blocks - as you saw the kids were able to stack them, but it is more than just stacking, it's colors. So we can ask them what color is this? What color is that?" added Dimuzio.

For the preschool age kids, there are some cool new games and building sets out - but one playset seems to catch everyone's eye.

"I know I'm getting this for my child - you probably will as well. The Melissa and Doug Star Diner Restaurant Play Set. I always knew Melissa and Doug to do puzzles, but this is over and above," said Dimuzio.

The jury is still out though - the tiny testers have more work to do before the top ten toys are chosen.

The results will be available before the holiday season begins on the Goddard School's website.

What do the kid testers get in return for their expertise? They will get to continue to play with the toys they have tested because the Goddard School gets to keep the toys.

