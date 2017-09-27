Nominate your favorite veteran for 'Operation Kitchen Makeover'

Nominate your military hero today for a chance to win them a kitchen makeover! One person will be randomly selected for a $20,000 remodeling project.

It includes appliances, flooring, counter top replacements, kitchen cabinets and all labor costs. Entries should include the name and phone number of the honorably discharged, veteran or currently active duty, active reserve or reserve status member of the armed services.

Here's a link on how to nominate someone. Executive Director with Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism Jack Newman said, everyone is excited to honor veterans this way.

"Obviously we care deeply about those who've gone before us and NEOPAT represents those who've gone before us. I'm 30 years navy myself and it's an honor to be able to give back to those how have served," he said.

Rules for the contest.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.