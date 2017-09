Dwyane Wade has officially joined the Cavs. (Source: WOIO)

All-star NBA guard Dwyane Wade has signed a one-year, $2.3 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Dwyane Wade clears waivers, signs one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Story: https://t.co/oskgfmRsJe — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2017

