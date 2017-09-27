Murder for hire suspect can't contact alleged victim on social media

A Lorain County man charged with conspiracy to commit murder, had the chance to hear some of the prosecution’s evidence against him Wednesday but waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Seljami Idirizi, 39, is accused of trying to hire a hitman about two weeks ago to kill another man who considered Idrizi a friend.

North Ridgeville police told Cleveland 19 the would-be hitman contacted them. Police then worked with him, and a makeup artist, to create convincing picture proof that the would-be victim was dead. Police told Cleveland 19 when Idrizi was presented with the picture proof, he paid the would-be hit man, and police arrested him in a North Ridgeville McDonald’s parking lot.

$1M bond for suspect after would-be hitman tells police about murder-for-hire plot

For Thursday's hearing the prosecution would have had to prove to the judge that they had enough evidence to move forward with the case, but Idrizi waived that so his case will head to county court.

Idrizi's attorney asked the judge to reduce his $1 million bond, a motion the judge denied.

The judge issued new directions about that bail Wednesday, stating that if Idrizi posts bond, he cannot contact his alleged victim or post anything to or about his alleged victim on social media.

