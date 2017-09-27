Fans on Twitter love the man dancing during the Browns game

A Cleveland Browns fan dancing in the stands might have been the best part of the game on Sunday. (Source Youtube)

The Browns were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts 31-28. During the game, the broadcast cut to a shot of DeShone Kizer's parents.

Once the camera focused on Kizer's parents, a fan stood in front of them and started jamming out to his air guitar. Many on Twitter thought he was the best part of the game.

Dancing Browns fan ...need that GIF asap — John Valle (@jvvalle10) September 24, 2017

Dancing Browns fan...way to make your mark!! #browns — Joe Iuppa (@joeydoves77) September 24, 2017

Kizer's mom is not impressed with that dancing Browns fan in front of her. ?? — Kauai0604 (@Kauai0604) September 24, 2017

That Browns fan dancing is forsure gunna be famous?????? — Jack ??axwell (@jackmaxwell1) September 24, 2017

