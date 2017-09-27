Fans on Twitter love the man dancing during the Browns game - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Fans on Twitter love the man dancing during the Browns game

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WOIO) -

A Cleveland Browns fan dancing in the stands might have been the best part of the game on Sunday.

The Browns were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts 31-28. During the game, the broadcast cut to a shot of DeShone Kizer's parents.

Once the camera focused on Kizer's parents, a fan stood in front of them and started jamming out to his air guitar. Many on Twitter thought he was the best part of the game. 

