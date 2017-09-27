Ohio State will cover full cost of tuition for Ohio Pell students in fall 2018

The Ohio State University is planning to vastly increase aid to fulfill a commitment for in-state students.

The university has promised that students who qualify for Pell Grants will be exempt from paying tuition and other mandatory fees. To achieve this, OSU has pledged more than $100 million in aid, which will pick up the remaining tab per student as Pell Grants and other aid run out.

New, existing and transfer students who attend class on the Columbus campus will be eligible.

The program will launch in the fall of 2018.

This program will cover roughly 3,500 in-state students by drawing money from an endowment created from Comprehensive Energy Management partnership funds.

“Ohio State’s tuition coverage program will help bring the American Dream closer to many more individuals and families throughout the Buckeye State,” said President Michael V. Drake in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled to open our doors even wider to so many more deserving students.”

According to the U.S. Department of Education, about 90 percent of Pell recipients have family incomes of $50,000 or less.

