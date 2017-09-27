Federal tax reform, the $20 trillion dilemma, and its potential impact on you

Speaking to a crowd in Indiana Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump unveiled the framework for his highly-anticipated tax reform.

"We're doing everything we can to reduce the tax burden on you and your family," President Trump said.

Cleveland 19 News sat down with Dr. John Burke to get a closer look at the president's proposed plan. Dr. Burke said one of the biggest changes comes to tax brackets.

"We have an elevated tax system. The more money you make, the more you pay. It's a progressive system. There's about seven brackets now," said Burke.

Currently, tax rates range from 10% for the lowest earners up to 39.6% for the highest paid workers. The president's plan only has three brackets with rates at 12%, 25% and 35%. There also an option that can be added later to create a fourth tax bracket if needed.

"The big benefit is, of course, going to go to the rich. If you lower the upper tax rate from 39% down to 35%, that's four percentage points. If you're making $10 million, 4% of $10 million is a lot of money," said Burke.

Right now, the administration isn't attaching income levels to tax brackets. Congress will decide that later.

"Until they actually come up with those brackets, you don't know where you fit," said Burke.

The proposed plan includes a so-called zero tax bracket, which nearly doubles the standard deduction, which is $12,000 for single individuals and $24,000 for married couples.

It also slashes the corporate tax rate to 20% and eliminates the estate tax.

Burke said tax cuts sound good on the surface, but he believes this plan will drive up the national debt, which is already more than $20 trillion dollars.

"It's a good idea. Everyone is in favor of cutting taxes, but it's not going to have the economic effects. It's probably going to drive up the deficit," he said.

The White House is leaving many of the details of the plan to the tax-writing committees in Congress. They're aiming to push tax reform through by the end of the year.

