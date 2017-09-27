Richland County student stirs fear in Mansfield area after posting alleged Facebook threat

A Mansfield-area student has found himself embroiled in controversy after he posted a potential threat to his Facebook page.

According to the Shelby Police Department, the student from Shelby Senior High -- located in Richland County -- indicated he had heard rumors of a school threat, then described a possible threat of his own.

Shelby City Schools announced a resource officer has been engaged in the process and will appear throughout the school system tomorrow.

"Rumors that students and parents hear are just that. If there are any threats to students or the schools, we will take immediate action to address the situation and work to ensure the safety of students and staff," according to Shelby Police.

The student has been charged and is awaiting a hearing in Richland County Juvenile Court.

