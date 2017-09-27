Lorain's Sacred Heart Chapel rallying support, donations for decimated Puerto Rico

Just like in Puerto Rico, they're in the dark at Sacred Heart Chapel in Lorain. It's a reminder of how 3.5 million Americans on the island live everyday with no power.

Fifteen-year-old Yadieliz Maldonado was there. "I have a lot of family that either have no house or they are out of power, so it puts in perspective what they are going through."

Here they pray for relief to come sooner than later on the hurricane-stricken island.

They also reflected on the victims devastated by the earthquake in Mexico City.

While the prayer service went on, donations came in.

Marlene Medina makes a plea, "These people really need help and we need to get out their and help them."

We can send them all of our prayers.

After all, it's the only thing a15-year-old can do, "for them knowing they have the support of God and the Church that really helps them showing them that people are praying for them."

Contact Sacred Heart Chapel today and find out how you can donate.

