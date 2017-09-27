Veteran stands for players that kneel during national anthem

Theo Holmes is an Army veteran. He says athletes are not anti-flag or anti-anthem. (Source: WOIO)

The debates and controversy likely won't die down anytime soon. Should athletes have the right to kneel during the singing of the national anthem?

Many veterans have spoken out against athletes doing so. Now, one local veteran says the flag is a symbol of freedom... period!

The president says athletes should not kneel. Cleveland Cavaliers forward, LeBron James says, "Yes, they can."

On Tuesday, a veteran said he was disgusted at the site of seeing NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. Now, another veteran takes a different stand.

"This is the land of the free and the home of the brave. So, that means we have the ability to do a free protest peacefully."

Theo Holmes is an Army veteran. He wore the uniform defending every American's rights under the U.S. Constitution, including he says, the right to kneel at ball games during the singing of the national anthem and the flying of the flag.

"It is not about the flag. The flag is a symbol, but if it's a symbol and we actually recognize that, then we need to recognize the freedom of speech, the freedom of expression to be able to do that," says Holmes.

Holmes says kneeling is about injustice and police brutality against African-Americans, not anti-flag nor anti-anthem.

"So, they have that right to actually take a knee. They're doing it peacefully. They're not disrespecting the flag. As a matter of fact, they're honoring the flag by saying, 'You know what, I'm home. I'm free.' I want to be brave about a protest that there's an injustice that's going on in our society that we need to actually come together and make a change."

Holmes says politics has no place in sports and that this debate with racial overtones hurts America.

"I think that is what this protest is about. It cannot go on. The unnecessary brutality, violence has to stop. Look at what happened in Charlottesville. Is that the solution? Rhetoric, divisive rhetoric or do we come together. Again we need to mature and that's my stand."

Holmes says it's elementary. He says the answer to the question, "Can we all just get along?" should be yes. He also says we need to respect each other's rights, whether we like the way they express them or not.

