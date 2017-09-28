Police search for missing 19-year-old woman in Cleveland

Cleveland police are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman who was last seen on a social media video posted on Monday.

Brayelle Young went to an appointment on Sept. 25 on Detroit Avenue, according to police. After the appointment, police say she posted a video online that appeared to show her in a wooded area, possibly near Edgewater Park.

Brayelle is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with the Tri-C logo on it, gray pants, and carrying a pink backpack.

The woman's family is worried about her disappearance and says she desperately needs her medicine.

Family and friends are scheduled to meet at 5307 Detroit Avenue Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. to pass out flyers and look in the woods for Brayelle.

If you have any information regarding Brayelle's disappearance, please contact the Cleveland Police Department.

