Occupants escape from Bay Village house fire

Firefighters from several local fire departments responded to a house fire in Bay Village early Thursday morning.

According to the Bay Village Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home on Wolf Road near Columbia Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning. When emergency crews responded, heavy smoke was seen coming from the house and lingering around in the neighborhood.

The house was occupied at the time of the fire, but all occupants were able to escape from the home. There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Crews from North Olmsted, Avon Lake, and Westlake also responded to assist in extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.