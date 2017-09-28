Celebrities pay tribute to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Celebrities pay tribute to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Hugh Hefner, dead at 91 (Source: WOIO) Hugh Hefner, dead at 91 (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Hugh Hefner, the founder of the men's magazine Playboy, died at age 91 Wednesday. He founded the magazine in 1953.

The media mogul was known for his iconic smoking jacket, pipe, and countless girlfriends. Hefner also was remembered for the parties that were thrown at his Playboy mansion, which included the Playboy Bunnies and celebrities of all types.

People that knew him remembered him on social media for his popularity, lifestyle, loyalty, and his thoughtfulness.

Playboy started when Hefner left Esquire and published the first issue himself with nude pictures of Marilyn Monroe that were taken before she became a Hollywood star.

The magazine's popularity increased exponentially and the brand later grew into television shows, movies, night clubs, and more

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly