Celebrities pay tribute to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner, the founder of the men's magazine Playboy, died at age 91 Wednesday. He founded the magazine in 1953.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

The media mogul was known for his iconic smoking jacket, pipe, and countless girlfriends. Hefner also was remembered for the parties that were thrown at his Playboy mansion, which included the Playboy Bunnies and celebrities of all types.

People that knew him remembered him on social media for his popularity, lifestyle, loyalty, and his thoughtfulness.

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

Paris & I are reminiscing about the Playboy parties at the mansion & how much we love Hef. She’s texts me the perfect Hef emojis ?????????????????????? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences #RIPHef #Playboy ?? pic.twitter.com/RkHje7h0Un — Bridget Marquardt (@Bridget) September 28, 2017

I read Playboy for the articles. Seriously. https://t.co/v4EMw8GWqP — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 28, 2017

RIP Hugh Hefner



Thanks for all the great articles!!! pic.twitter.com/D62eSL7skq — Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) September 28, 2017

Rest in peace #HughHefner - he will forever be remembered as the Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 28, 2017

1st met him months B4 #SW opened-Expected stereotyped swinger/wildman not the kind-thoughtful loyal friend he always was to ML & me #RIPHef?? pic.twitter.com/r5Jbyg9TMH — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 28, 2017

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. ??#PMOY 94 ?? pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner. pic.twitter.com/457cchqskO — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 28, 2017

Sending love to the @playboy family and community. Hugh Hefner was an iconic man of our time. pic.twitter.com/DYaAxgKIzf — Alyssa Julya Smith (@IamAlyssaSmith) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner historically a powerful voice for civil rights and racial equality. He believed in FREEDOM, not just sexual freedom. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/InQYcHovZ8 — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) September 28, 2017

Playboy started when Hefner left Esquire and published the first issue himself with nude pictures of Marilyn Monroe that were taken before she became a Hollywood star.

The magazine's popularity increased exponentially and the brand later grew into television shows, movies, night clubs, and more

