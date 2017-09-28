Monty Python's John Cleese on The Holy Grail and a whole lot more

John Cleese said if Monty Python tried to parody Islam the same way they did Christianity in 1979's Life of Brian, he "would be killed." He hates the ending of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and voted for Brexit.

These and other pressing Python questions were answered Wednesday night at Cleveland's State Theatre by the British comedy group's oldest, and perhaps best-known member. After a showing of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Cleese took the stage with WCPN radio host and Plain Dealer columnist Mike McIntyre for an hour of jokes, microphone adjustments, and Q&A.

The post-movie talk got off to a slow start, with sound issues. Being re-fitted with his mic, Cleese managed to tell French, Mexican and Irish jokes, an equal opportunity offender. ("Why did the Irish get potatoes and the Arabs get the oil? The Irish chose first.") He said people who are too politically correct about humor miss the point that almost all humor is offensive in some way.

Cleese said having two directors, Terry Jones and Terry Gilliam, on Grail was an issue. He felt Gilliam was more into the visuals than the jokes. Cleese played his shortened version of the ending of Grail. (Spoiler alert after 40 years.) The original shows medieval knights tensely readying for battle and then charging a castle, only to be interrupted by modern police car busting King Arthur. Cleese's version was tighter with fewer dramatic shots of the preparations and the charge, which he felt wasted time. (Writer's note: I completely disagree.)

Cleese said he sees plenty of Python sketches in real life, especially when he travels and stays in hotels. He says when he forgot his slippers in the spa at a Miami hotel, staff called to tell him and delivered his slippers to his room. However, the bellhop wouldn't turn them over without ID. ("But you called me?") Cleese held a copy of his autobiography next to his face, and the staff member told him, "I'm sorry sir, but I can't accept that."

Cleese said his character in the BBC series Fawlty Towers was based on a real British hotelier who had the attitude that the problem with hotels is the guests.

Cleese talked politics, saying he voted for Brexit because some of the smartest people in Britain agreed it was the right thing to do, and the European Union has the lowest growth rate of any trading block in the world. He said President Trump has an attention span slightly higher than that of a goldfish, but more than the average millennial.

Cleese talked passionately about creativity, quoting research that says it requires play without distractions. He wondered why it's not taught in schools, and how we'll ever have creativity with the constant distractions of smart phones.

He gave advice to some Rocky River high school students getting ready to present the Python's Tony-award-winning musical Spamalot: Learn your lines well, so you no longer have to think about it, so you're relaxed and confident, then, "the good stuff comes from the subconscious."

