Cleveland Indians beat Minnesota Twins 4-2 for 99th win of season

The Cleveland Indians defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Wednesday night, giving the team and manager Terry Francona the 99th win of the season. That win set a new career high in season wins for Francona.

Danny Salazar took the mound for the Tribe, striking out nine batters in just over four innings of play. Catcher Yan Gomes hit a home run and helped bat in two RBIs Wednesday to help beat the Twins.

Cleveland continues to steamroll over their opponents, winning 30 of their last 33 games. The Indians remain one game ahead of the Houston Astros in the race for home field advantage and best record in the American League.

The Indians got some good news heading into the playoffs. Outfield Michael Brantley did some running Wednesday and could be playing by the end of the week, according to CBS Sports. Brantley has been on the disabled list for several weeks with an ankle injury, but could now be on the roster to help the Indians during the playoffs.

Carlos Carrasco goes for his 18th win of the season against the Twins in the series finale Thursday afternoon.

