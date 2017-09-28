Man shot and killed in east side Cleveland neighborhood

Cleveland police are investigating a homicide that took place on the city's east side Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 2900 block of Woodhill Road around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police and paramedics found an adult male that was shot while inside of a car.

Cleveland EMS confirmed the man died of a gunshot wound at the scene.

Police shut off several blocks of Woodhill Road during the investigation.

Identities of the suspect or victim have not been released.

