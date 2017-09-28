Man stabbed during robbery in downtown Cleveland parking lot

For the second night in a row, a victim was assaulted and robbed in a downtown Cleveland parking lot. The most recent incident involved a group of at least five suspects.

Police say the group approached a 22-year-old man just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot at 55 Public Square. The victim told police that the group followed him through the parking lot, and then approached him and pistol-whipped him in the head. Another man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the elbow and the ribs.

According to the police report, the group took the man's cellphone and $75. They then fled from the parking lot. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment after Tuesday night's robbery.

This incident is the second robbery that occurred in a Cleveland parking lot since Monday. The first happened in the Key Bank Tower parking lot.

Police say that no arrests have been made in either case and the incidents are still under investigation. Detectives could not confirm if the two robberies are connected.

