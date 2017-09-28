Amazon to open fulfillment center in Euclid, 2nd planned warehouse in Northeast Ohio

Amazon confirmed plans to open a second fulfillment center in Northeast Ohio, bringing 1,000 additional full-time jobs to the area.

Euclid's 650,000 square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack, and ship customer items, such as electronics, books, toys, and housewares.

The newest warehouse will occupy the Euclid Square Mall site. The merchandise vendor already has a warehouse in development in North Randall.

"Our growth in Ohio is the result of an outstanding workforce and incredible customers," said Sanjay Shah, Amazon's Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment. "We are proud to be adding 1,000 new jobs to the more than 6,000 Amazonians already working in the state."

"The Euclid Square Mall site has been a prime target of our redevelopment efforts," said Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail. "While some saw a vacant mall, we saw an opportunity for growth and development."

The company already operates two fulfillment centers in Etna and Obetz, and has three more planned, including the Euclid and North Randall locations.

"Amazon's confidence in greater Cleveland continues," said Joe Roman, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Partnership.

Local officials are also pushing to land Amazon's second headquarters. If a deal is made, the employer could bring thousands of jobs that pay at least $100,000 a year.

