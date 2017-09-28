Woman sentenced for bringing gun to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

A 32-year-old woman was sentenced to one year probation Thursday for bringing a loaded gun in her carry-on bag at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Alissa Santanio had a 9MM Rutger in her bag on June 24.

The weapon was found during the screening process at a TSA checkpoint.

This was Santanio's first felony offense.

If she violates probation, she will be sent to prison for three years.

