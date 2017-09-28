Stark County deputy drives boy to school while mother receives medical care

A Stark County sheriff's deputy went above and beyond her normal duties and helped a young boy in need get to school in one of the coolest ways imaginable.

The 12-year-old boy's mother was receiving medical care, and had no other way to get to school Wednesday morning. That is when Deputy Alexandria Muntean stepped in.

"We sat and ate our breakfast together and on his way to class he went with a big smile on his face," said Deputy Muntean.

Deputy Muntean, who is also a school resource officer at Plain Local Schools, gave the young boy a ride to school in her cruiser. Photos captured the boy's smile and enthusiasm while in the car.

"I enjoyed his company and assured him he could always reach out for a ride or breakfast anytime," added Deputy Muntean.

The boy will get another special ride to school on Thursday.

