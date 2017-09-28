Man pulls out gun robs Akron cell phone company

Boost Mobile on East Avenue in Akron was robbed Wednesday afternoon and police need help finding the suspects.
According to employees, one man walked in and started looking around.
As soon as he walked outside, another man entered and pulled out a handgun and robbed the business of cash, IPhones and the business cell phone before fleeing on foot.
The first suspect is described as being a short white man with black Mohawk hair style and was wearing a blue shirt. The second suspect is a black man, 30 – 39 years old, 5'09", and was wearing a white baseball hat, black shirt and pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.
