Akron police: Suspect breaks into crematory and tries to cremate a corpse

Police say someone broke into a crematory and tried to cremate a corpse.

According to Akron police officers, the suspect hammered off a lock on a north side door at Akron Burial Vault at 95 North Canton Road.

Once inside the business, the suspect tried to cremate a corpse that was already inside the building.

After the suspect was unsuccessful, he fled the business by breaking an entry lock on the rear door.

Officers say this happened sometime between 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. An employee arriving at work noticed the broken lock.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.