ODOT makes Geauga County intersection safer

New stop signs are now at the intersection of SR 86 (Plank Road) and SR 166 (Rock Creek Road) in Thompson Township.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) workers installed the stop signs Thursday morning.

Officials say in 2013, ODOT installed additional and new warning signs at the intersection, but accidents continued to happen.

Besides the new stop signs, which have LED-enchanced borders, ODOT also installed flashing beacons on warning signs.

There is an additional stop sign on the Rock Creek Road westbound approach. It is about 12' tall, to increase its visibility for westbound traffic coming over the crest of the hill that is just east of the intersection.

