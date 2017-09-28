City of Cleveland wants to scrap old pay phones

Cleveland City Council wants to remove old, non-functioning pay phones from city streets.

The council members approved an ordinance that would allow up to $200,000 in funds to scrap the phones.

Cleveland officials believe there are about 1,700 pay phones located around the city.

