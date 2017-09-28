Need to buy tomatoes in a can? Buy Red Gold products to 'Crush Hunger'

The Red Gold food brand is partnering with Feed America's Food Banks, which includes the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, during the month of October for what they call their "Crush Hunger" campaign.

For every Red Gold product purchased, Red Gold has pledged to donate one meal.

The goal is to raise enough money to provide two million meals.

In the greater Cleveland area, the demand for food assistance continues to be great. An estimated 300,000 people receive food through the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

"One in six people in Ohio are food insecure, and that means that they don't know where their next meal is coming from. It is even more grim for children - one in five children don't know where their next meal is coming from," said Karen Pozna, spokesperson for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Click here to find out more or to make a donation.

Another way you can help is to donate your time. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank says they are always looking for volunteers.

