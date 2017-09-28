South Euclid police remind people to lock their car doors.

Police said the department continues to have an issue with people breaking into vehicles overnight. (Source: South Euclid Police)

The South Euclid Police Department is reminding people to lock their car doors.

Police said the department continues to have an issue with people breaking into vehicles overnight. Investigators said they talked about the issue a number of times and will continue to do so, they said the crime is preventable.

Majority of these cases the cars are left unlocked. Here are some tips from the South Euclid Police Department:

Park your vehicle in a secured garage

If you must park outside, park in a well lit area

Remove any valuables from your car

