Deported father says tearful goodbye to Elyria family (video)

An Elyria man was deported back to Mexico Thursday afternoon.

Pedro Hernandez-Ramirez, 46, left on a Delta flight from Cleveland Hopkins Airport. He has an American-born wife, a young son and two stepchildren, one of which who is severely disabled.

Newly-installed Cleveland Catholic Diocese Bishop, Nelson Perez accompanied the family to the immigration office this week. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) denied the request for a stay.

The attorney for Ramirez says his client has a valid work permit and it doesn't expire until February 2018.

"He's an easy mark. He pays his taxes, he shows up, his working legally, he's married. He's got a home, he's got family and he's a caretaker to a man who with serious cerebral palsy and mental deficiency. He's an easy mark and this gets their numbers up," said immigration David Leopold. The problem with this is it's unjust, it's wrong and immoral."

Hernandez-Ramirez first arrived in the country in 2001.

