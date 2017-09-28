George Clooney mentions Tamir Rice in poem penned in support of NFL protests

Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland Police at Cudell Rec Center in November 2014. (Source: Family)

Dozens of celebrities have been throwing their support behind NFL players and George Clooney is one of them.

Clooney isn't taking a knee but he's putting his pen to paper.

Tuesday the Oscar-winning director, actor and activist penned a poem for The Daily Beast.

George Clooney’s Prayer for Our Country

I pray for my country.

I pray that we can find more that unites us than divides us.

I pray that our nation’s leaders want to do the same.

I pray that young children like Tamir Rice can feel safe in their own neighborhood.

I pray for all of our children.

I pray for our police and our first responders.

I pray for our men and women of the armed services.

I pray that dissent will always be protected in this great country.

I pray for a more perfect union.

And when I pray, I kneel.

Clooney's poem was published just days after President Donald Trump said players who refuse to stand for the singing of the national anthem before sporting events should be 'fired'.

