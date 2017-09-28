Cleveland Heights police designate safe spot for online sales

There is a new area for people to safely buy and sell items online.

Customers can meet in the parking lot of Cleveland Heights City Hall, located at 40 Severance circle.

There is a sign designating a space near the north entrance of the police department as the Meet Up Spot, which is under 24 hour camera surveillance.

Cleveland Heights police say this protects both buyers and sellers.

Chief Annette Mecklenburg adds "The CHPD continues to look for new and creative ways to protect our residents and we see this is an important step."

