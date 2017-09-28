WATCH LIVE: 2 officers, another person shot in Willoughby Hills

Two police officers and another person were injured following an officer-involved shooting in Willoughby Hills. All three are in stable condition, according to authorities.

Chief Christopher Collins said around 2 p.m. our officers were called by management at Classic BMW for a customer problem. When officers made contact with the man, the suspect drew a handgun and shots were fired, he said. Collins said the suspect behaved as if he was under the influence.

Officers were wearing bullet proof vests, Collins said.

"We're still working on this investigation, we don't have a lot of information at this point," said Collins.

FBI, US Marshals, BCI and the ATF are on the scene as well.

