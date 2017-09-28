WARNING: 80-year-old grandpa scammed out of $4,000

Summit County Office of Consumer Affairs is sending out a warning to residents about a grandparent scam.

Monday, Sept. 25, Consumer Affairs received a complaint regarding an 80-year-old senior citizen who fell victim to being scammed out of nearly $4,000.

According to the caller, the Cuyahoga Falls resident reported that her father received a call from someone claiming to be his grandson who said he was arrested and needed money to be bonded out of jail.

The scam artist then instructed the senior to first call his "attorney" and give him money to bail him out of jail. The elderly man then called this "attorney" who reiterated the instruction. The grandparent was told to purchase $4,000 of Target gift cards and then call back with the card numbers, which he unfortunately did.

The grandfather subsequently found out his real grandson was never arrested or in jail.

This incident mirrors other reports found through the Federal Trade Commission and other local consumer affairs agencies. These scam artists play on your emotions and seniors are often the most vulnerable victims.

Here a few tips to help prevent grandparent scams:

Do not fill in the blanks

Don't give out a relative’s name or ask questions like "Johnny is that you?"

Verify that it is your grandchild by contacting their parents or ask a question only the a REAL grandchild would know the answer to.

Resist Pressure to send money quickly and secretly.

Refuse to send money through the purchasing of gift cards, iTunes or any types of debit cards, wire transfer wire transfer or overnight deliveries and never give out personal account information.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.