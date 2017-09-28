Police: 4-year-old shot in head in Parma has died

Police said the 4-year-old boy shot in the head in Parma has died.

The toddler was wounded around 3 p.m. at a home in the 6600 block of Brownfield Drive.

The child was taken to MetroHealth where he later died.

Other family members were in the house at the time. Officers are questioning them, but no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story we will bring you more updates as they become available.

