Police: 4-year-old accidentally shot in head in Parma dies

Police said the 4-year-old boy shot in the head in Parma has died.

The toddler was wounded around 3 p.m. at a home in the 6600 block of Brownfield Drive.

The child was taken to MetroHealth where he later died. Other family members were in the house at the time.

Officers call said the incident was a tragic accident. Police said it appears the child gained possession of a gun that was in a car in the driveway.

Investigators said it appears the 4-year-old accidentally shot himself with the gun. Police believe the shooting was an accident and no foul play is suspected.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.