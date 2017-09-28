Cleveland Browns' Tailgate: Kizer and Crowell on the ropes, Bengals' resurgent offense, and Myles to go

Cleveland 19's Sunday Tailgate airs live at 11 p.m. this Sunday.

Myles to Go?

Week 4 could mark the NFL debut for Myles Garrett -- the top overall pick in the draft -- who's coming off another high ankle sprain, but was finally back at practice and taking part in team drills on Thursday. Gregg Williams' defense could use him. While they're ranked in the middle of the pack in total defense, they're 21st overall in sacks (6). Being disruptive and getting to the quarterback is what Garrett does, but how much should we expect from a player just four weeks removed from a leg injury? We're getting 3-time Pro Bowler Bob Golic's take on how much that injury could affect Garrett's explosiveness.

Green Day

The Bengals' perennial Pro Bowl WR is off to another fast start (20 receptions, 252 yards) and A.J. finally found the end zone early in the Week 3 game against the Packers. That's when the Cincinnati offense found some life (they were held without a touchdown through their first two games), and while they lost to Green Bay in overtime, they suddenly look like a much tougher threat than they did a week ago. Joe Haden, Green's old nemesis, is now a Steeler, so which Browns cornerback can match up with the 6'4" wideout? The Tailgate guys will break down this pivotal challenge.

Ground Game

Hue keeps talking about it, we keep waiting for it, and three weeks in, it simply hasn't materialized. It could be the key this week, though. Isaiah Crowell is begging for the football, and while he needs to be far better at hitting the right holes, it's time to take some pressure off of DeShone Kizer and Feed The Crow. The Browns can run on the Bengals, who are ranked way back in the pack against the rush. And if we don't control the ball in this game, they will, throwing a strong trio of Gio Bernard, Jeremy Hill and Joe Mixon at us. Who better than former Buckeyes RB Beanie Wells to show us who has the edge in this battle, and why.

QB or not QB?

I mentioned Kizer, who's taking his expected lumps as a rookie. Some of the mistakes and misreads are understandable, but some of the turnovers are unacceptable. He's thrown 7 interceptions already. The good news? He's back on his home turf, where he actually looked comfortable against the Steelers in the opener, and he's about to line up against a defense that's less than stellar against mobile quarterbacks (Deshaun Watson hit 'em for a 49-yard touchdown run a couple of weeks ago). The Tailgate crew will show us how Kizer can keep the Bengals off-balance, and break down what DeShone's doing well in his opening month, and why he's struggled.

Burfict isn't Perfect

Should the Bengals linebacker even be on the field? The team gave him nearly $40 million a few weeks ago, and judging by his track record, he's gonna need it...for fines. Vontaze has been accused by multiple players of intentionally trying to injure them, and he missed the first three games of this season due to a suspension for his hit on Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman. Now he's back, just in time to terrorize Kizer and the Browns. How can they neutralize #55? We're breaking that down as well, on the Tailgate!

