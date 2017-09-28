Romona's Kids: Esperanza Program

We recently visited with local students who celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month, through the Esperanza program on Cleveland’s west side. (Source WOIO)

Each week in our Romona’s Kids segment, we feature kids who are doing great things in the community, or great programs for kids. This week’s group of kids fits under both categories!

We recently visited with local students who celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month, through the Esperanza program on Cleveland’s west side.

Students brought items or photos that represent their culture, and talked about the meaning of that item with the other teenagers.

These are all first-generation college students who meet once a month to learn skills to help them succeed in school. They also learn to support each other.

“I feel I’m a natural helper, so it’s easy for me to see if someone is struggling, and help them find the resources they need,” Samantha DeLeon said.

Some of the topics at the monthly sessions include working with professors and even financial awareness.

