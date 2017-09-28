Canton credit union robbed by man with 'bomb' strapped over his shoulder

A man walked into a Canton credit union Thursday and threatened to detonate what he claimed was a bomb if the teller didn't give him money.

The man said the bomb was tucked into a satchel, which was strapped across his shoulder.

The St. Joseph's Federal Credit Union teller complied, and the man fled down Whipple Avenue in an older model red or maroon Chevy Trailblazer.

According to the Jackson Township Police Department, the robber was a 5'8" heavyset white man, who appeared to be in his 50s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Township Police Department at 330-830-6264, or the FBI at 330-456-6200. Tips can remain anonymous.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the bank robber.

