Good news: Indians' postseason starts next week, Bad news: You probably won't find it on TV

The Indians captured their 100th victory against the Minnesota Twins 5-2 Thursday afternoon in Cleveland. (Source: John Deike)

The good news is: the Cleveland Indians are 100-59, have the second best record in baseball and are ready to roll into October.

The bad news is: the first round of the Tribe's postseason, which starts Thursday, Sept. 5, will only air on the MLB Network and Fox Sports 1.

Not many people have these channels, which means thousands of fans will be forced to head to the bars, expand their TV packages and/or shake their collective fist at the sky.

Apart from the limited TV access, the Indians will play the Boston Red Sox, the Minnesota Twins or the New York Yankees in the first round.

