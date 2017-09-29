Two cops and suspect recovering in hospital after Willoughby Hills officer-involved shooting

The two police officers and the suspect involved in Thursday afternoon's officer-involved shooting are still recovering in the hospital, but all are said to be in stable condition.

The officers, who have not been identified, responded to Classic BMW around 2 p.m. Thursday after they received a 911 call regarding an irate customer.

"The dealership had not had any other contact with this customer before. They contacted us because he was acting, what they felt was, under the influence and that's when they responded here," Chief Christopher Collins said.

According to Chief Collins, the police officers made contact with the man in the service area at the dealership. They then moved into the parking lot where the suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting.

Both male officers were wearing bullet proof vests.

The suspect and the officers were taken to area hospitals. One of the officers was taken to MetroHealth Hospital via med-evac helicopter and the other was taken to Hillcrest Hospital, where they remain Friday morning. All three individuals are in stable condition, according to police.

The Willoughby Hills Police Department is expected to release additional information on Friday morning.

