Cleveland Indians postseason tickets go on sale today

Tribe fans can get their hands on Cleveland Indians postseason tickets beginning today!

Tickets can be bought online at Indians.com starting at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

As of Friday, the Indians only have three regular season games left. They finish the season against the Chicago White Sox. For the first time since 1995, the Indians have won 100 games during the regular season and look to carry that momentum into the playoffs.

The first ALDS game for Cleveland is set for Thursday, Oct. 5. They would play either the American League East Division champion or the winner of the American League Wild Card game.

Game 1 (Home): Thursday, Oct. 5.

Game 2 (Home): Friday, Oct. 6.

Game 3 (Away): Sunday, Oct. 8.

*Game 4 (Away): Monday, Oct. 9.

*Game 5 (Home): Wednesday, Oct. 11. (*Games 4 and 5 if necessary)

If tickets sellout on Indians.com for any of the postseason series, fans are encouraged to use StubHub for secure secondary purchasing.

If the Indians advance past the ALDS, fans can unlock priority access to ALCS and World Series presales at Progressive Field by purchasing a 2018 season ticket package.

