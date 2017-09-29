Parma boy accidentally killed himself with dad's gun

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office identified the young boy that died Thursday after accidentally shooting himself in the head.

The boy's name is Christian Hein.

Initially, Parma police said the boy was 4-years-old, but the county Medical Examiner issued a correction and said that Christian was only 3-years-old.

Police and paramedics responded to the home of Christian's grandparents in the 6600 block of Brownfield Drive Thursday afternoon when neighbors called 911 after they heard a gunshot.

Parma Police Captain Kevin Riley said Christian was with his dad, visiting his grandparents in Parma. When they were leaving the little boy ran out to the vehicle but before dad could get to the vehicle the little boy found the gun in the console. Riley said in a matter of seconds the boy managed to pull the trigger of the semi-automatic handgun.

Christian was taken to MetroHealth Hospital, where he later died.

Riley said the incident has devastated the entire community.

“It shook up our officers and paramedics, dealing with this, it's not something they deal with every day. Definitely something they will remember unfortunately for the rest of their careers,” Capt. Riley said.

Police do not expect any charges to be filed. The parents owned the gun legally.

